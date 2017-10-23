Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just two receptions in loss

Aiken had two receptions for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Aiken played fewer snaps than Donte Moncrief after serving as the No. 2 receiver the past few weeks. With Chester Rogers getting his first real action of the season after missing five games with a hamstring injury, Aiken's role will likely continue to shrink in an offense that's struggling.

