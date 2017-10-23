Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just two receptions in loss
Aiken had two receptions for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Aiken played fewer snaps than Donte Moncrief after serving as the No. 2 receiver the past few weeks. With Chester Rogers getting his first real action of the season after missing five games with a hamstring injury, Aiken's role will likely continue to shrink in an offense that's struggling.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...