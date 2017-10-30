Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just two receptions in loss

Aiken had two receptions for 33 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. He said his two drops cost the Colts the game. "Plays I usually make, just didn't make them today. Every target I had was catchable, he told the Indianapolis Star.

Aiken continues to get as much or more playing time as Donte Moncrief, but has shown little on the field to justify a role as the No. 2 receiver. Aiken has caught just 14 of 36 targets this season and has just one game with more than two receptions.