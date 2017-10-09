Play

Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just two receptions in win

Aiken had two receptions for 22 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Aiken again got more playing time than Donte Moncrief (67 snaps on offense to 53), but that hasn't translated to much production as he's caught just 3-of-12 targets the past two weeks.

