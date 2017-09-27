Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited at practice after concussion

Aiken (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

This is as good as the Colts could've hoped for just three days after Aiken suffered a concussion in a 31-28 win over the Browns. With Chester Rogers (hamstring) still unable to practice in any capacity, Aiken should get another shot to serve as the No. 3 receiver if he makes it through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game in Seattle.