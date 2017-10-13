Play

Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited at practice Friday

Aiken (hip) was limited at Friday's practice.

Through five games, Aiken has logged just eight catches for 69 yards, and with Chester Rogers set to be available for Monday's game against the Titans, Aiken's modest fantasy upside may be further limited in Week 6.

