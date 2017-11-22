Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited at practice Wednesday

Aiken (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

The Colts' bye week enabled Aiken to progress to the point that he's returned to practice, but even if he does suit of Sunday against the Titans, he'd be a Week 12 fantasy dart in the context of Indy's offense.

