Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited at practice Wednesday

Aiken (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Aiken has been filling in as the No. 3 receiver for Chester Rogers (hamstring), who was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. With Andrew Luck (shoulder) sidelined indefinitely, it comes as no surprise that Aiken has caught only four passes for 34 yards despite playing 74 percent of the offensive snaps. Based on the initial injury report, he's in line to handle the No. 3 role once again Sunday against Cleveland.