Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited with hammy injury

Aiken (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The No. 3 receiver in a shaky offense, Aiken has struggled the past two weeks, first dropping a pair of key passes in a 24-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 8, and then going catchless in Sunday's 20-14 win over Houston. Given that Aiken has caught only 14 of 36 targets for 131 yards, the Colts may soon give Chester Rogers a look in the No. 3 role, even if this hamstring injury doesn't turn out to be significant.