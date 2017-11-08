Colts' Kamar Aiken: Limited with hamstring injury

Aiken was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

The No. 3 receiver in a shaky offense, Aiken has struggled the past two weeks, first dropping a pair of key passes in a 24-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 8, and then going without a reception in Sunday's 20-14 win over Houston. Given that Aiken has caught only 14 of 36 targets for 131 yards on the season, the Colts may soon give Chester Rogers a look in the No. 3 role, even if Aiken's hamstring injury doesn't turn out to be significant.