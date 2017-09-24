Colts' Kamar Aiken: May have sustained concussion
Aiken suffered a head injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns and is being evaluated for a concussion, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
The Colts have turned to Aiken as their No. 3 wideout throughout the season with Chester Rogers (hamstring) having yet to make his debut, so Aiken's possible absence for the remainder of the game will force head coach Chuck Pagano to look at other options for that role. Quan Bray will be first in line to fill in for Aiken.
