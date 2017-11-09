Colts' Kamar Aiken: Misses practice Thursday

Aiken (hamstring) was a did not practice Thursday.

That's a downgrade from Wednesday's limited session, which clouds Aiken's status in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers. In any case, Aiken is only an option in the deepest of fantasy leagues, having topped out at 33 receiving yards this season.

