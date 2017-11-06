Colts' Kamar Aiken: Not targeted in Sunday's win

Aiken did not have a catch or target in Sunday's win at Houston, despite playing 49 of the offense's 66 snaps.

Aiken has caught just 14 of 36 targets this season and has just one game with more than two receptions. It's a wonder why he's getting the third most snaps among receivers on offense and the Colts haven't given younger players a chance at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories