Colts' Kamar Aiken: OK for Sunday

Aiken (hamstring) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Aiken has mostly been a persona non grata in the Colts' passing attack this season. As evidence, he's earned 62 percent of the offensive snaps but turned the third-most targets on the team (38) into a measly 14 catches for 131 yards and no touchdowns. Although his health isn't in question, he's barely worthy of consideration in any format.