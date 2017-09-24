Colts' Kamar Aiken: Out with concussion
Aiken has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns due to a concussion, ESPN's Mike Wells reports.
Aiken remains subject to the league's concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury during the first half of Sunday's tilt. Quan Bray and Matt Hazel could be in line for additional snaps behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, while Aiken's status for Week 4 is unclear at this point.
