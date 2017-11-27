Colts' Kamar Aiken: Plays just seven snaps on offense

Aiken played just seven snaps on offense and was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Aiken missed practice time during the week due to a hamstring injury but wasn't on the injury report and it didn't appear to be a factor in his lack of playing time. Aiken has become buried on the bench due to his inability to catch the ball as he's hauled in just 14 of 38 targets.

