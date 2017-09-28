Colts' Kamar Aiken: Practices fully
Aiken (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Aiken is trending toward active status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but as the Colts' No. 3 wideout (in the absence of Chester Rogers), he's not a high-percentage fantasy play, even with the team's offense showing some signs of life with Jacoby Brissett filling in at QB for Andrew Luck.
