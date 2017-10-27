Colts' Kamar Aiken: Questionable for Sunday

Aiken is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury.

Aiken's sudden emergence on the injury report should worry interested parties, especially with a shoulder injury in tow. Assuming he gets the all-clear by Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff, he'll be in line for his typical 4-to-5 targets per game.

