Colts' Kamar Aiken: Ruled out this week

Aiken (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Aiken's absence this week should open up added opportunities for Chester Rogers and Matt Hazel, but neither are high percentage lineup darts this weekend, especially if both T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Donte Moncrief are available. Hilton was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday but is listed as questionable by the Colts heading into the weekend.