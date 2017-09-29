Colts' Kamar Aiken: Set to play Sunday night

Aiken (concussion) no longer appears on the Colts' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

With Chester Rogers still out, Aiken profiles as the Colts' No. 3 wideout. That said, even with the team's attack showing some spark with Jacoby Brissett filling in at QB for Andrew Luck, Aiken is not a high-percentage fantasy play against the Seahawks on Sunday.