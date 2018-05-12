Colts' Kasen Williams: Signs with Colts
Williams signed a contract with the Colts on Friday, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Williams spent time with the Browns in 2017, recording 84 yards on nine catches in seven games. He'll face tough competition at the receiver position, though he could catch on in a depth role for Indianapolis in 2018.
