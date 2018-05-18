Colts' Kayaune Ross: Signs with Colts
Ross signed a contract with the Colts on Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Ross attended the Colts' rookie minicamp and flash enough for the team to sign him to their 90-man roster. The Kentucky product was a junior-college transfer who had 19 receptions for 286 yards and no touchdowns last season. The 6-5, 223-pound receiver has the frame of a prototypical red-zone threat, but is likely destined for the practice squad should he make an impression in training camp, given his relative inexperience.
