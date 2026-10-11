Allen (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Steelers.

The veteran receiver had entered the weekend with optimism surrounding his status for Sunday's game after getting a full practice in Friday, and Allen's availability is now official. Before sitting out Indianapolis' Week 4 victory over the Commanders in London, Allen put together the most productive performance of his brief Colts tenure, posting a 6-63-1 line on nine targets during a Week 3 win over the Texans. In his return Sunday against Pittsburgh, Allen is expected to slide back into his usual No. 2 receiver role alongside Josh Downs.