Allen caught four of eight targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Allen led the team in targets, but he was only able to compile 26 yards, his lowest output since Week 2. The wide receiver hasn't reached the end zone in his last five games, and the Colts' offense as a whole has struggled mightily recently. On the year, Allen has reeled in 40 of 58 targets for 351 yards and one score over eight contests, and his next chance to reach paydirt will come in Week 10 versus the Dolphins.