Colts' Keenan Allen: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts are signing Allen to a one-year contract worth up to $8.32 million, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Allen is coming off a 2025 return campaign with the Chargers during which he caught 81 of 122 targets for 777 yards and four touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. It was the 34-year-old's ninth straight year with over 700 receiving yards, so he appears to still have gas left in the tank. Allen should give Colts QB Daniel Jones an experienced and reliable weapon in the passing game, and the veteran wideout's addition would take on even more significance if Alec Pierce (ankle), who is currently on the active/PUP list, misses any time at the beginning of the campaign.