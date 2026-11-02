Allen caught all seven targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Jaguars.

The veteran wideout finished second on the team in targets, three behind Tyler Warren on a day Colts QBs attempted 30 passes. When on the field this season, Allen has been a consistent target-earner who runs routes that are friendly to quarterbacks in the short areas of the field. Not a big-play threat whatsoever at this stage of his career, Allen is averaging a career-low 9.0 yards per catch on 36 grabs this season. He has just one touchdown and is a low-upside WR4 for fantasy purposes headed into next Sunday's game against the Cowboys.