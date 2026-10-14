Allen (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Allen sat out the Colts' Week 4 win over the Commanders due to a groin issue, but he was cleared to play in this past Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. Though he's off the field to begin Week 6 prep, Allen isn't necessarily dealing with a setback coming out of the loss to Pittsburgh and may just be getting a maintenance day. Allen played less than half of the Colts' offensive snaps in his return to action in Week 5, but so long as he resumes practicing by the end of the week, he'll likely be ready to handle a larger workload Sunday versus the Titans.