Allen caught eight of 11 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans.

With tight end Tyler Warren (groin) inactive, Allen became the preferred option for Daniel Jones when he needed to move the chains, and the veteran wideout led the Colts in catches, targets and receiving yards while setting personal season highs in all three categories. Mo Alie-Cox was on the other end of Jones' only TD pass, however. Allen will take a 26-227-1 line on 40 targets into a Week 7 clash with the Vikings.