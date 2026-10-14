Allen was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to rest.

Allen previously missed the Colts' Week 4 win over the Commanders due to a groin issue and was listed with the same injury on the team's Week 5 report, but his absence from practice to begin Week 6 looks to be a planned off day. In his return from a one-game absence during this past Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers, Allen logged just 32 of the Colts' 71 offensive snaps, but he could see an uptick in playing time this weekend against the Titans now that he's further removed from the groin injury.