Allen (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Washington.

After entering the weekend with a questionable tag following a non-participant listing Friday, Allen will now miss Sunday's contest in London. Without Allen or Alec Pierce (heel), Josh Downs will be the Colts' top receiver for Week 4, with Darius Slayton, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks and tight end Tyler Warren all in line for more targets. Allen's next chance to take the field is Week 5 against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 11.