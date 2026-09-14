Allen caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Allen played 36 of 54 offensive snaps against Baltimore and ran 26 routes on Daniel Jones' 34 dropbacks. He ran six fewer routes than Josh Downs, but Allen's microscopic 3.7-yard average depth of target made him an easy pitch-and-catch option for the quarterback. Allen lacks explosiveness at this stage of his career, but he's always been able to earn targets. He's a low-floor fantasy option at 34 years old.