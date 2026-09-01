Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Allen will play in Week 1 against the Ravens, Jake Arthur of Colts Roundtable reports.

Allen will not face discipline from the team following his arrest on DUI charges Sunday. "We should be good," said Ballard when asked about that Tuesday, and added that "Good people make mistakes. [Allen] is a tremendous human being... he'll work through the process of the legal system." It appears that Allen can now shift his focus to getting up to speed with the team in advance of the season opener Sept. 13 against the Ravens.