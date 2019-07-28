Ford signed a contract with the Colts on Sunday.

Ford hasn't had a team since being cut by Buffalo in mid-May. The 25-year-old appeared in two games for the Bills last season, logging 79 rushing yards on 21 attempts to go with three catches for 21 yards. Ford will likely find himself occupying the last spot on Indianapolis' depth chart, which was made vacant after the team waived Aca'Cedric Ware.

