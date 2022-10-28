Coutee doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Washington.
Coutee suffered a concussion in Week 6 and was sidelined for Week 7, but he was a full participant during Week 8 prep and has been cleared for Sunday's matchup. The 2018 fourth-round pick has made only two appearances this season, playing exclusively as a punter returner. However, Nyheim Hines figures to handle those duties as long as he's healthy, so it's unclear what Coutee's role will be against the Commanders.