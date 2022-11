Coutee had one reception for 20 yards on his only target, but lost a fumble on the play in Sunday's win at Las Vegas. He also had three punt returns for a nine yard average.

Coutee had just one play on offense as he's mostly being used on special teams, having taken over the punt return job from Nyheim Hines (who was traded to Buffalo). Coutee's fumble may give the Colts pause for giving him a larger role on offense.