Coutee got starting reps in place of an injured Parris Campbell during Monday's practice and is listed as Campbell's backup on the Colts' initial preseason depth chart, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Given Campbell's frequent injury history, it's worth noting who would get snaps in the slot if he were to get hurt again. Coutee appears to be the leading candidate to win that role, but he could also be getting deference early in camp as a veteran. Ashton Dulin could take over as the third receiver ahead of Coutee if a starter were to get hurt.