Coutee was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Bills after he suffered a groin injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Coutee's next opportunity to play should come during the Colts' preseason exhibition against the Lions on Aug. 20, though it's currently unclear if he'll be able to practice leading up to this game. If the wideout is unable to go this week, backups Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris and Ethan Fernea should see increased snaps this preseason.