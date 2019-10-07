Turay (ankle) broke his ankle in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Turay and Jabaal Sheard combined for a sack of Patrick Mahomes on the Colts' final defensive play, but Turay was injured and immediately carted to the locker room. The 2018 second-round pick will miss the rest of the season, which will open the door for Ben Banogu and Al-Quadin Muhammad to play more in their reserve roles. Turay will look to get healthy for the 2020 season, and he'll eventually be placed on injured reserve.