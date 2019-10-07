Colts' Kemoko Turay: Done for season
Turay (ankle) broke his ankle in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Turay and Jabaal Sheard combined for a sack of Patrick Mahomes on the Colts' final defensive play, but Turay was injured and immediately carted to the locker room. The 2018 second-round pick will miss the rest of the season, which will open the door for Ben Banogu and Al-Quadin Muhammad to play more in their reserve roles. Turay will look to get healthy for the 2020 season, and he'll eventually be placed on injured reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...