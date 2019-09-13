Colts' Kemoko Turay: Doubtful for Week 2
Turay is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
While this is discouraging news, coach Frank Reich said Turay would be a game-time decision Sunday, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic. That's definitely more positive news than a doubtful designation, but it's still tough to decipher until the inactives are reported at 11:30 P.M. EDT. If Turay plays, he'll likely have a large role in the pass rush, looking to pick up where he left off in the season opener with a sack and a forced fumble.
