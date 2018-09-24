Turay posted three tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Turay once again still saw limited action on defense, playing in 40 of the team's 82 snaps, but he still made the most of his opportunity by recording the first sack of his NFL career. Turray likely will continue playing off the bench in his rookie season, but if he continues to flash promise in limited action, he could see his snap count steadily rise.

