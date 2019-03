Turay will likely come off the bench at defensive end following the Colts' signing of edge rusher Justin Houston, Joel Erickson of IndyStar.com reports.

Turay racked up four sacks and 15 tackles in 385 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, but Houston figures to replace Turay in the starting lineup across from Jabaal Sheard. Turay played less than 25 snaps in each of his last seven contests, however, so his role was already somewhat diminished near the end of the 2018 campaign.