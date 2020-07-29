The Colts placed Turay (ankle) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Turay is progressing in his rehab from the ankle injury that limited him to four contests in 2019, and for which he underwent surgery in October. The 2018 second-round pick has already resumed doing limited individual on-field work, and he's been rehabbing at Indianapolis' facility since May. Coach Frank Reich even said that he "feels good" about Turay's rehab progress, though it still remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to retake the field in time for Week 1.