Colts' Kemoko Turay: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Turay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Indianapolis continued to address the defense by making Turay its second selection on that side of the ball in this round. Turay is a toolsy edge rusher with good length at 6-foot-4, 252-pounds with 33.4-inch arms. He also has above-average speed for a player that size, running a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He had just 4.0 sacks this past fall but the tape shows a player who can dip around the edge and pressure the quarterback. There's some development to be had for Turay, but if he reaches his potential, he'll be a force as a pass rusher.