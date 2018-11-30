Colts' Kemoko Turay: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Turay (hip) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Turay was a late addition to the injury report after logging a full practice Friday. Even if a player is listed as a full participant in practice they must be listed if they received any treatment for an injury. What this means for Turay is that he is more than likely fine to play Sunday, but he did receive treatment for a hip injury. If Turay is surprisingly inactive Sunday or needs to miss time, Carroll Phillips or Al-Quadin Muhammad could see more work at defensive end.
