Turay (neck) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Turay was limited in Wednesday's practice with a neck issue, but it seemingly wasn't a major problem. The 24-year-old was also forced to miss Sunday's game against the Titans with that injury. Now healthy, Turay will seemingly slot back into his depth/rotational role in the Colts' defensive front.

