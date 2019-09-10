Colts' Kemoko Turay: Pressures QB in Week 1
Turay (shoulder) had two tackles, a tackle for a loss and two QB hits in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.
He also added two QB hurries and a forced fumble, according to Pro Football Focus. He played just 23 of the defense's 63 snaps as he may have been eased into action after dealing with a shoulder injury much of training camp.
