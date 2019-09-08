Colts' Kemoko Turay: Ready for Week 1
Turay (shoulder) was officially listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Turay had been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of training camp, but was given the all-clear by the team for Sunday. Now that he's back, expect him to provide a rotational role on the Colts' defensive line.
