Turay (ankle) underwent another surgery this offseason according to General Manager Chris Ballard, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

After Turay's first surgery in 2019 wasn't as successful as he'd hoped, the 2018 second-round pick has received an additional ankle surgery that he is recovering well from. When healthy, the defensive end has flashed promise, compiling 15 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble through his 14 games in 2018. The Colts are optimistic Turay will be cleared to go by June, and if he recovers ahead of the 2021 campaign, it could provide a notable boost to the Colts' defensive front.