Colts' Kemoko Turay: Recovering from surgery
Turay underwent surgery to address his ankle injury last week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Colts placed Turay on injured reserve Monday. The second-year pro is nursing a dislocated/broken right ankle and is also working to recover from ligament damage. He's ruled out for the remainder of the season and will look to get healthy for 2020.
