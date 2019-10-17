Turay underwent surgery to address his ankle injury last week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Colts placed Turay on injured reserve Monday. The second-year pro is nursing a dislocated/broken right ankle and is also working to recover from ligament damage. He's ruled out for the remainder of the season and will look to get healthy for 2020.

