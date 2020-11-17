site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Kemoko Turay: Returns from PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Turay (ankle) was activated from the PUP list Tuesday.
Turay has been on the PUP list all season but rejoins the active roster in advance of Week 11. The 25-year-old may be on a limited snap count after missing the first two months of the season.
