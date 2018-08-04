Turay (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It will be a crucial preseason for Turay, who is looking to secure a starting role in Week 1. The rookie second-round pick will compete against Margus Hunt and Denico Autry for the defensive end spot opposite Jabaal Sheard, and Turay brings a threatening pass rush to the table despite just four sacks in his senior season at Rutgers.

